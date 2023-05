Rada Approves Sanctions Against Iran. What Bans Have Been Introduced For Country-Supplier Of Drones To Russia

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of May 27, which provides for the application of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

328 parliamentarians voted for draft resolution No. 9333 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NSDC decision provides for the application of sanctions to Iran for a period of 50 years, in particular a complete ban on trade operations, stopping the transit of resources, flights and transportation of residents of Iran through Ukraine and preventing the withdrawal of capital by residents of Iran outside Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers, together with the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Bank and other state bodies, in accordance with the competence, should ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of sanctions to Iran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other states about the application of sanctions.

The corresponding decision of the NSDC was put into effect by presidential decree No. 308/2023 of May 27, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the coordinator for strategic communications of the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, said that since August 2022, the aggressor country Russia has received more than 400 Iranian Shahed-131 or Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that the Russian occupation army uses to strike Ukraine.