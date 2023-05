Since August 2022, the aggressor country Russia has received more than 400 Shahed-131 or Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which the Russian occupation army uses for strikes against Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by John Kirby, the coordinator of strategic communications of the U.S. National Security Council, Reuters reports.

"It's about a growing defense relationship that will help Moscow continue the war in Ukraine, as well as create a threat to Iran's neighbors," Kirby said.

According to him, as part of cooperation, Russia has received more than 400 Iranian kamikaze drones since August 2022.

For this, Iran receives modern weapons and military equipment from Russia, which allows the country to replenish its own reserves.

Kirby added that in the near future, the United States intends to announce additional measures in connection with the expansion of air cooperation between the Russian Federation and Iran.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 30, 2023, the British Ministry of Defense reported in its intelligence review that Russia and Iran had agreed to increase the supply of kamikaze drones.

It will be recalled that earlier in the AFU Air Force, the air defense units have learned to effectively counter the drones with which the Russian occupiers systematically attack Ukraine.