Appointments To Higher Positions In AFU Will Be Based On Rating Principle - Defense Ministry

Appointments to higher positions in the army will be based on the rating principle. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the notification, the Ministry of Defense has started the development of amendments to the Regulation on the completion of military service by citizens of Ukraine in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The norms of service in peacetime and in a special period will be clearly demarcated and regulated. Military personnel will be appointed to positions with staff and position categories that correspond to their actual military ranks; minimum and maximum periods of service and stay in a military rank will be established; appointments to higher positions will take place according to the rating principle," the message says.

It is also noted that rotation of servicemen in relevant positions will be introduced in order to gain the necessary experience.

Persons whose candidatures have been rejected twice for promotion will be recommended for dismissal.

These amendments are based on NATO's personnel management standards.

After the Cabinet of Ministers has developed, approved and reviewed the project of amendments to the Regulations on Military Service of Ukrainian Citizens in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it will be submitted to the head of state for implementation by Presidential Decree.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in May, the Ministry of Defense announced that defense purchases in Ukraine are moving to the model of the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).