Ukraine resumed electricity exports.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The commercial import of electricity for the past 24 hours amounted to 3.7 million kWh. Also, the export of electricity to Poland in the amount of 0.8 million kWh took place during the past 24 hours," the report says.

According to the report, a large-scale repair campaign of generation facilities and networks is underway in preparation for the new heating season.

"Under repair are nuclear power units, heat and hydro generation units. At the same time, the generated electricity is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. In the daytime (from 10:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), restrictions on renewable energy sources were applied to balance the power system, because generation exceeded consumption," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine suspended the export of electricity due to the need to cover domestic needs.

In April, Ukraine resumed electricity exports.