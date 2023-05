As a result of massive shelling by the occupiers of Ukraine on the night of Monday, May 29, no hits were recorded on energy infrastructure facilities.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, as a result of shelling, power was cut off in 19 settlements in the Donetsk Region, in 27 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"Due to previous shelling, some consumers in the Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions also remain without electricity. Repair crews are working where the security situation allows. Over the course of a day, it was possible to restore power to almost 29,000 consumers. Most of them are consumers in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, May 29, Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine with cruise missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian military shot down 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shaheds.