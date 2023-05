GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC (OGTSU) and Gaz System, the operator of the Polish gas transmission system (GTS), plan to implement a joint project to increase the guaranteed capacity for gas transportation from Poland to Ukraine, which involves the construction of a gas pipeline and a gas measuring station on the part of Gaz System and the reconstruction of a compressor station from OGTSU.

This is stated in the message of the OGTSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2021, the operators of the Ukrainian and Polish gas transmission systems conducted an assessment of market demand, which demonstrated the interest of market participants in the capacity of 8.7 million cubic meters for the transportation of gas in the Ukrainian direction. Based on the results of the assessment of the demand, the operators developed a project to increase the capacity... The next stage is the booking at auctions of the combined new (increased) capacity for the period from October 1, 2030 to September 30, 2045. The auctions will be held on July 3, 2023 on the GSA platform. The next step in project implementation is an economic test based on the results of the auctions," the message says.

It is noted that only after a positive result, the GTS operators will be able to conclude an agreement on the implementation of the project and start work in accordance with the approved schedule.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, GTS Operator of Ukraine and the operator of the Polish GTS Gaz System concluded a memorandum of cooperation.

The length of main gas pipelines of the network of the GTS Operator of Ukraine is 33,080 km, the carrying capacity is 281 billion cubic meters of gas per year at the entrance and 146 billion cubic meters at the exit.

GTS includes 57 compressor stations and 1,390 gas distribution stations.