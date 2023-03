GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC and Gaz-System, the operator of the Polish gas transmission system (GTS), have concluded a memorandum of cooperation to improve the interaction between the Ukrainian and Polish gas markets.

This is stated in the message of the GTS Operator of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The signing of a memorandum of cooperation will contribute to the official integration of the gas markets of Poland and Ukraine. It will identify areas of cooperation between the two companies meeting the needs of the markets and provide a roadmap for further efforts in the natural and renewable gas sectors. Last year, Gaz-System launched new interconnectors such as Baltic Pipe and pipelines that connect Poland with Lithuania and Slovakia, creating new gas supply routes to Ukraine. We also see opportunities to support the Ukrainian gas market through the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie and the planned FSRU (Floating Storage Regasification Unit of liquefied natural gas) in Gdansk," said Gaz-System President Marcin Chludzinski.

In particular, the parties agreed to cooperate to achieve the following objectives:

- establishment of long-term guaranteed capacities on interstate connections between Poland and Ukraine by conducting the procedure of new (increased) capacity or by means of additional solutions that will ensure guaranteed flows to Ukraine;

- elimination of any barriers to cross-border gas trade (in particular renewable gases), which will require adjustment of gas quality parameters between the two countries;

- analysis of the prospect of transporting liquefied natural gas between Poland and Ukraine with the possible use of Ukrainian storage facilities to strengthen regional gas safety.

Companies will also promote affordable routes and sources of supply in the direction of Ukraine to increase the use of existing gas infrastructure, for example, Baltic Pipe, an interconnector with Lithuania and a gas interconnector with Slovakia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2022, the GTS Operator of Ukraine and Gaz-System agreed to introduce guaranteed capacities for gas imports from Poland.