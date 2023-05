New Units Of Russian Military Arriving At Training Grounds In Belarus - General Staff

New units of the Russian military are arriving at training grounds in Belarus for combat training before being sent to Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Specified units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are arriving at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus to carry out combat training before sending them to war in Ukraine," the General Staff reported.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains stable, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk areas, the enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine.

The enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Huta-Studenetska, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Zalizniy Mist, Halahanivka, Muravyi, Khodyne of the Chernihiv Region; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Prohress, Demyanivka, Khodyne, Manukhivka of the Sumy Region, as well as Lyptsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha and Budarky of the Kharkiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there are now several thousand Russian servicemen on the territory of Belarus, while a few months ago the number of Russian troops there reached 10,000.

The Russian Federation removed all ammunition from Belarus.