Today, at about 11:30 a.m., the invaders dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs at a gas station in the city of Toretsk, Bakhmut District, Donetsk Region. Because of this, a 28-year-old gas station worker was killed there, and another 8 people were injured.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has announced this.

It is known that one of the bombs fell at a gas station, as a result of which a 28-year-old worker was killed there. Another 8 people were injured.

A second bomb fell on an administration building. A local resident was injured in the explosion. The premises of a bank, an educational institution and a road transport were also damaged.

The PGO said that the number of victims could increase.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, May 29, air defense forces destroyed more than 40 strike drones and cruise missiles over Kyiv, a residential building was damaged in the Podilskyi District with debris, there were no victims.

Nevertheless, in the afternoon, the aggressor country launched another ballistic missile strike at Kyiv.

In the Podilskyi District of Kyiv, as a result of falling debris, a fire occurred on the roof of a 2-story building, the fire has already been localized.

In the Obolonskyi District, debris from a missile was reported falling on the roadway. Rescue and fire services are extinguishing the wreckage of a missile burning on the roadway in the Obolonskyi District.