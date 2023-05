Ukraine needs to demine approximately 700 km of territories adjacent to energy infrastructure and 4,500 km of power lines. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

During the online meeting of the G7+ Coordination Group on providing assistance to the energy sector of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yaroslav Demchenkov drew the attention of international partners to the problem of demining energy facilities that were under occupation and territories where battles were fought.

"According to preliminary data, we need to demine approximately 700 square kilometers of territories adjacent to the energy infrastructure and 4,500 km of power lines. However, unfortunately, these numbers will increase. Therefore, one of our priorities is to attract the support of international partners in the humanitarian demining of energy areas facilities and adjacent territories. It is important to restore the damaged infrastructure and prepare for winter, and this is difficult without demining in order to guarantee the safety of our power engineers," Demchenkov emphasized.

In addition, he noted that Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. Among the problematic issues are the training of professional sappers, an insufficient number of specialized equipment and machines.

"After the liberation of all our territories, including the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, there will be even more demining and recovery work. And we have to prepare for this now. In addition, we are aiming to develop offshore wind generation, and we need to carry out sea demining first. This is a very complex process, and we will need huge financial resources, the involvement of the best specialists and technologies. We hope for the help of the world community in demining issues, because this is our common challenge," Demchenkov said.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine will need more than 10 years to clear agricultural lands.

Meanwhile, in Izium, several local residents complained of a new danger. According to their statements, birds, in particular, crows, began to carry in the beaks small anti-personnel “Butterfly” mines of the pressure action.