During the past day, 15 settlements in the Donetsk Region were under shelling by the military of the aggressor country of Russia. This is stated in the message of the Police of the Donetsk Region.

The occupying forces concentrated their fire on the cities of Avdiyivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, urban village of Ocheretyne, Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Vremivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanopillia, Karlivka, Netaylove, Novopokrovske, Novoukrainka, Ostrivske, and Prechystivka.

The enemy used aviation, Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, artillery, mortars, and tanks.

44 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 30 residential buildings, a factory, outbuildings, a garage, cars, gas pipes, electricity networks.

The Russian invaders covered Kostiantynivka with artillery and killed a civilian. 18 private houses and communications were destroyed.

In Kurakhove, the Russians hit a private house with an artillery projectile. Two civilians were wounded.

The Russian army directed the Iskander missile at Kramatorsk and hit the plant's workshop. There was no information about the victims.

In addition, it became known about the injured earlier, on May 26, a resident of the village of Chervone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 400 occupiers in the previous day. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 206,600 personnel.

Also, the Russian occupying forces continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to capture the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine restrain the enemy, repelling numerous attacks by the invaders and inflicting heavy losses on Putin's army.