The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on May 26 has increased to four. The deaths of three people who went missing have been confirmed. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Sad news. The fate of three people who went missing during a missile attack on Dnipro became known. Unfortunately, they were killed. We have the results of the examination of body fragments found at the scene of the tragedy," Lysak writes.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, among the killed: a 56-year-old doctor; 64-year-old employee of a medical institution; a 57-year-old employee of a veterinary clinic.

"In total, that attack took the lives of four people. My sincere condolences to the relatives. No forgiveness for the aggressor for his terrible crimes," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of wounded as a result of a missile attack on a medical facility in Dnipro has increased to 31. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

It will be recalled that on May 26, the terrorist forces of the aggressor state of Russia attacked a medical facility in Dnipro. Videos and photos of the consequences began to spread online.

Initially, it was reported that one person was killed and 15 were wounded. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Lysak, among the wounded are two children - boys aged 3 and 6. Also, among hospitalized adults, two are in severe condition.