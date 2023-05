Today Russia Carries Out The Most Massive Drone Attack Since Beginning Of Full-Scale Invasion. Destruction And

Air defense forces shot down more than 40 drones over Kyiv during an air attack on the night of May 28. It became the most massive on the Ukrainian capital, and as a result of falling debris there are victims and destruction in the city. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports this.

According to him, the current air attack on Kyiv has already become the 14th since the beginning of May.

"Today, the enemy decided to "congratulate" Kyivans on the Kyiv Day with the help of their deadly UAVs. Previously, this was the most massive attack by drones on the capital since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, namely by Shahed barrage ammunition. The attack was carried out in several waves, and the air alert lasted for more than 5 hours," the Kyiv City Military Administration noted.

According to preliminary data, more than 40 drones were destroyed in the capital's airspace by the forces and means of air defense.

As a result of falling debris, there are victims and destruction in various districts of Kyiv:

In the Holosiyivskyi district:

debris hit a 7-story non-residential building, one person was killed, one was hospitalized;

the roof of one of the malls caught fire;

a fire broke out on the territory of one of the buildings;

there was also a flash on the territory of the enterprise, warehouses of finished products caught fire, destruction on an area of 1,000 square meters, there is one wounded.

The roof of a house caught fire in the Pecherskyi district.

In the Darnytskyi district, one of the shops had broken windows and damaged doors.

Emergency services are working at all locations. The operational information on victims and destruction is constantly updated and refined, so always refer to the information in our final reports, added the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a series of explosions rang out in Kyiv at night, and it is reported that enemy drones were shot down by air defense.