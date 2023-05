The occupiers are taking family members of workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant out of the temporarily occupied Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In Enerhodar, the Russian occupiers organized a so-called "evacuation" for the family members of Zaporizhzhia NPP workers. What's more, employees of the power plant are prohibited from leaving the city," the report says.

It is noted that the so-called occupying authorities announced the "evacuation" of people to Berdiansk and Kyrylivka to recreation centers and hotels. However, those who agreed were taken to the Rostov Oblast and placed in tent camps.

Meanwhile, a somewhat different situation developed in Velyka Bilozerka. Last week, most of the collaborators left the settlement in their own vehicles in the direction of Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, JSC Energoatom denied information about changes in the situation around the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The "head" of the station, appointed by the occupiers, announced the shutdown of all units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

In addition, Russian invaders and collaborators are preparing to organize a new wave of "evacuation" of residents of settlements in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.