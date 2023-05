The Security Service of Ukraine has commented on the Russian citizenship of the relatives of the new deputy head of the SSU Serhii Naumiuk. This is stated in the message of the SSU press service on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SSU confirmed that his father and brother have valid passports of the Russian Federation, and assured that before being appointed to the post, Naumiuk passed all the necessary checks determined by law, including carefully studied information about his family and relatives.

"Close relatives of Serhii Naumiuk are citizens of Ukraine, at the same time, Serhii Naumiuk reported earlier that his father and brother had passports of the Russian Federation. These documents were obtained after the occupation of Luhansk in 2014, where both relatives lived. After leaving the temporarily captured region, they applied for renunciation of Russian citizenship. However, now the authorized authorities of the Russian Federation deliberately block the consideration of relevant applications," said the statement.

The SSU notes that now Naumiuk’s father and brother are legally constantly in the United States, where they expect the abolition of Russian citizenship.

The SSU also stressed that they oppose the actions of Russia, which launched a full-scale war in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the head of the detective unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Serhii Naumiuk as deputy head of the SSU.

The Schemes program (the Radio Svoboda project) investigated that the father of the newly appointed deputy head of the SSU Naumiuk has a valid passport of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation. This is confirmed by the extract from the automated Rospasport system.