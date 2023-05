President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the head of the detective unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) Serhii Naumiuk as the deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and dismissed Taras Tsiutsiura from the post of head of the SSU directorate in the Khmelnytskyi Region. This is stated in decrees No. 298 and No. 297 of May 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Naumiuk was born in Luhansk.

In 2000, he graduated from the investigative and forensic faculty of the Luhansk Institute of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a specialty in "Legal Studies" and obtained the qualification of "lawyer-specialist".

In 2004, he obtained a higher economic education at the Eastern Ukrainian National University named after V. Dal with a specialty in "Finance".

In 2013, after defending his thesis, he was awarded the scientific degree of candidate of legal sciences with the specialty "Ensuring State Security".

After winning the competition for heads of detective units in November 2015, he headed the Second Detective Unit of the NACB, and since June 2016 he was the head of the Fourth Detective Unit of the Main Detective Unit of the NACB.

From late 2022, he took part in the competition for the post of the NACB director, made it to the semi-finals, but did not make it to the finals.

According to Transparency International Ukraine, Naumiuk said during the interview for the NACB chief that during his work at the NACB, the employees of his unit participated in documenting corruption against SSU employees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2020, Zelenskyy appointed Tsiutsiura as the head of the SSU directorate in the Khmelnytskyi Region instead of Ihor Vuyiv.