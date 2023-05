The United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) joint stock company plans to resume the extraction and enrichment of ilmenite concentrate at the Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr Region) and reach the level of 18,000 tons per month by the end of this year.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant suspended its work last November. Now the company's warehouses and ports contain almost 54,000 tons of ilmenite concentrate and 100,000 tons of rough concentrate. Its sale should be launched to start producing new raw materials," said Dimitri Kalandadze, a member of the board of the UMCC.

According to him, the company is now actively negotiating the conclusion of new contracts for the export of enterprise products and hopes that in June it will begin the first shipments, and in parallel it is still looking for the most optimal conditions for the logistics of products to potential partners.

Currently, the Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant is engaged in the repair of equipment on its own and is preparing for launch.

"Resuming the sale of products will give us the opportunity to gradually resume production and enrichment. We will be able to return to work the part of the employees of the Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant, which is now idle and receives 2/3 of the salary. This is a priority for us. We plan to reach the production level of 18,000 tons of ilmenite concentrate per month by the end of this year. This is almost the level of plan that we had set in early 2022, before the war," Kalandadze added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UMCC plans to export 170,000 tons of ilmenite concentrate in 2023.

The United Mining and Chemical Company is the largest producer of titanium raw materials in Ukraine.

It includes Vilnohirsk Ore Plant and Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr Region).

100% of the corporate rights of the UMCC are in the management of the State Property Fund.