Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has tested the Ukrainian all-terrain vehicle Bohun. According to him, two of these are already fighting in different units.

He posted the corresponding video on his Facebook.

"I have already said that it is always nice to test the equipment that goes to the front, and when it comes to the equipment of Ukrainian production, it is a pleasure! The Danes would say - hygge," the report said.

He recalled that he recently "ran" the Ukrainian tank Oplot, and this time he tested the Ukrainian all-terrain vehicle Bohun.

"I'm thrilled! High-end car. I speak not as the Minister of Defense, but as an active participant in the championship of Ukraine in trophy raids (off-road races)," Reznikov shared his impressions.

The Minister of Defense said that two such all-terrain vehicles are already fighting in different units.

"Currently, other units are testing equipment, installing different types of weapons for use in military operations. There is even a version of a medical tow truck. Moreover, there are already applications from individual commanders," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, the Ministry of Defense will order Oplot tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Ukroboronprom state concern, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov.