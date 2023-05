The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine considers it impractical to put massive efforts to eliminate the president of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I understand that there are media people who pick up and prepare the most "fried" facts, but in the original it was somewhat different. Indeed, Putin is a clear war criminal, as is his entire gang. He really is the No. 1 goal in terms of detention and delivery to the international court in The Hague," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence Andrii Yusov, commenting on the material of the German edition Die Welt about the alleged intention of the Ukrainian special services to physically eliminate the Russian dictator and some of the leaders of his gang.

Yusov expressed doubt whether it is advisable to apply massive efforts to physically eliminate a person similar to Putin.

"But the need to detain him as a war criminal and his henchmen and present him to an international tribunal - of course, this is a question of fair punishment, which will necessarily be implemented. The Hague for Putin is inevitable," Yusov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German publication Die Welt reported that in an interview with him, the deputy head of the Defence Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi allegedly said that Putin tops the list of people whom the special services of Ukraine want to liquidate. This list also includes the leader of the Wagnerites Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, the Russian dictator Putin has at least three doubles, there may be even more.

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin's arrest. The warrant was also issued for the Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who kidnapped a child from the Donbas.