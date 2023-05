The Head of the Supreme Court Stanislav Kravchenko earned UAH 250,000 monthly before the war.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in his property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 31, 2022, Kravchenko received a salary of UAH 234,042.

The payment was made by the Supreme Court.

Salary is indicated taking into account taxes and fees.

The document does not specify the amount of salary, allowances and a possible bonus in the salary.

Kravchenko entered data to the declaration on February 3.

Before the New Year of 2022, Kravchenko received UAH 292,000 of salary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stanislav Kravchenko, head of the Cassation Criminal Court as part of the Supreme Court, was elected the new head of the Supreme Court.

108 judges out of 148 present at the plenum of the Supreme Court voted for Kravchenko's candidacy.

Kravchenko was elected head of the Supreme Court for a period of four years.

In 2017, the Public Integrity Council adopted a conclusion that at that time the candidate for the post of judge of the Supreme Court Kravchenko did not meet the criteria for integrity and professional ethics.

However, in November 2017, he was appointed a judge of the Cassation Criminal Court as part of the Supreme Court.