Since the beginning of the year, the lease of state property has brought the state budget UAH 311 million.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the year, the lease of state property has brought UAH 311 million to the state budget. That's 43% of the annual lease revenue plan. In May, lease revenues were record high since the start of a full-scale invasion. For 23 days, lease payments to the state budget amounted to more than UAH 73 million. For comparison, in July 2022, receipts amounted to UAH 21 million," the report said.

It is noted that the State Property Fund is the largest landlord in Ukraine.

The total area of the property for rent is 7.8 million square meters, and the number of rental contracts is more than 14,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, small privatization and lease of state property provided UAH 2 billion in revenues to the state budget in 2022.