SBI Hands To Asset Recovery Agency Passenger Plane Belonging To Collaborator Businessman Who Fled To Crimea

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) handed over to the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency) a passenger plane belonging to a collaborator businessman who fled to Crimea.

The SBI has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the director of the civil aviation enterprise fled to the Crimea.

He planned to establish an air business in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as he was sure that the occupiers would capture all the southern and eastern regions.

In addition, the businessman promised the head of the occupation authorities to transfer the АN-140-100 passenger plane, which is owned by his company and is located in Ukraine.

He also had to agree with business partners on the transfer of three more aircraft of the company, which are now in the Russian Federation.

Nevertheless, at the request of the SBI in September 2022, the court arrested a plane located on the territory of Ukraine.

After which it was transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The businessman was notified in absentia of suspicion of collaboration.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The name of the collaborator is not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for three months, the State Bureau of Investigation handed over to the Asset Recovery Agency the АN-140 cargo and passenger aircraft, 5 apartments, 60 vehicles, 11 enterprises and more than 200 objects of the Federation of Trade Unions, which were confiscated as part of the investigations.

The Asset Recovery Agency for about six months cannot transfer to Ukrainian managers key seized economic assets of Russian oligarchs in Ukraine.

The Ocean Plaza shopping center was transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery Agency.