The Prosecutor General's Office transferred the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the authority.

As part of the investigation of the criminal proceedings, the seized corporate rights of companies worth more than UAH 350 million were transferred to the ARMA management.

It is, among other things, one of the largest shopping and entertainment centers in the capital.

Among its ultimate beneficial owners are Russian citizens from the close circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The pre-trial investigation established that the funds received from the activity of the shopping and entertainment center were transferred through a chain of financial transactions to the citizens of the Russian Federation, who subsequently used them, including to finance the production and supply of ammunition for the Russian armed forces.

"This is another vivid example of the coordinated work of prosecutors and pre-trial investigation bodies, of our common principled position to defend the interests of the state and every Ukrainian!" noted Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office transferred to the ARMA money and property in the total amount of about UAH 500 million.