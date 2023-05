Japan will introduce additional sanctions against the aggressor country of Russia in connection with its war against Ukraine, which include freezing the assets of about a hundred individuals and legal entities and export restrictions. This is reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters.

Thus, the chief spokesman of the Japanese government, Hirokazu Matsuno, said that Tokyo is preparing new sanctions against the aggressor country of Russia after the Group of Seven meeting, which Japan hosted last week and at which the allies agreed to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation in connection with its aggressive war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced the details of the sanctions: it is about freezing the assets of 78 groups and 17 individuals, including the Russian military, as well as banning the export to 80 Russian companies, which include research centers working for the needs of the military industry.

In addition, Japan will prohibit the provision of engineering and construction services to Russia. More details about the sanctions will be announced later.

Hirokazu Matsuno also condemned the placement of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, which Lukashenko announced on Thursday, May 25.

"As the only country that suffered atomic attacks during the war, Japan will never consider Russian threats with nuclear weapons acceptable, let alone their use," the spokesman emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, anti-Russian sanctions are reflected in the budget of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, the deficit reached RUB 4.1 trillion as of May 18.