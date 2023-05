Russia attacks Dnipro and the region with missiles and drones, damages houses and gas stations

At night, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with cruise missiles and attack UAVs. As a result of the impact, houses and businesses were damaged, and one person was injured.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, posted on Telegram.

"Dnipro was hit. A fire broke out in a private home, which has already been extinguished. Two houses and a car were damaged. Two private enterprises also caught fire. The fire was extinguished by rescuers. The gas station was mutilated. Its employee was injured. He was given medical assistance - he is being treated at home," the statement said.

Severe destruction was also recorded at the transport enterprise.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, noted that, according to preliminary data, the Ukrainian military shot down five cruise missiles and seven Shaheds over the region at night.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the city of Dnipro survived a rocket attack by Russian war criminals on May 22, thanks to the AFU.

Air defense forces of Ukraine shot down all enemy targets recorded on Friday night, May 26, in the airspace over Kyiv.