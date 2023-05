President’s Office Reports Lack Of Weapons For Counteroffensive. Earlier, Podoliak Said About Its Beginning

Ukraine still does not have enough military equipment to carry out a counter-offensive to liberate the captured territories.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva made the corresponding statement in a comment to British Sky News.

"To start a counteroffensive, with the result being the liberation of Ukrainian territories, you need enough artillery systems and ammunition. You need armoured vehicles and tanks,” Zhovkva said.

He stressed that Ukraine currently has insufficient weapons to carry out a counteroffensive.

Recall, previously, on the air of the Italian television channel Rai, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a counteroffensive and it allegedly has been going on for several days.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, May 25, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories continues continuously at various stages along the entire front line.

The department also urged Ukrainians not to worry daily about the question of "what's new with the counteroffensive."