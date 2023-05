U.S. Department Of State Approves Sale Of NASAMS Air Defense System To Ukraine For USD 285 Million

The U.S. Department of State has approved the possible sale of the NASAMS air defense system and related equipment to the Ukrainian government at an estimated cost of USD 285 million.

This is stated in a message of the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, as the European Pravda writes.

The Government of Ukraine requested the purchase of the NASAMS system, which includes: one AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel Radar. It also includes the Fire Distribution Center; launchers, secure communications, GPS receivers, code downloaders and cable kits; tool sets; testing equipment; auxiliary equipment; tractors; generators; technical documentation; spare parts; U.S. government’s and contractor’s technical support; and other related elements of material and technical support and support of the program. The total estimated cost is USD 285 million.

"The proposed sale will contribute to the achievement of the foreign policy and national security goals of the United States by strengthening the security of the partner country, which is a driver of political stability and economic progress in Europe," the statement said.

Ukraine has an urgent need to strengthen its capabilities to protect against Russian missile attacks and aviation. Acquisition and effective deployment of this capability will strengthen Ukraine's ability to protect its people and protect critical national infrastructure.

It is reported that the main contractor will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that NASAMS air defense systems had arrived in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also received Spanish Aspide air defense systems.

Meanwhile, despite the complexity and difference from the air defense systems used by the AFU, the Ukrainian military was able to master them very quickly.