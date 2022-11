NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov.

“Look who’s here! NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine! These weapons will significantly strengthen #UAarmy and will make our skies safer. We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US,” Reznikov wrote.

He noted that with the help of the new air defense system, Ukraine will continue to shoot down enemy targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will receive 8 NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems from the USA to strengthen air defense. The first two will arrive soon.

Ukraine plans to use the Western air defense systems provided to us in a unified information system for greater efficiency in the defense of the sky, and this is quite possible.

On October 26, the Director General of the American company Raytheon Technologies (produces NASAMS) Gregory Hayes announced the beginning of the process of deploying the first such complexes in Ukraine.

On October 28, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, confirmed that Ukraine will receive the systems in early November.