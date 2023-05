Interpipe pipe and wheel holding shipped a batch of wheels for Moroccan railways.

This is stated in the message of the holding company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Recently, Interpipe has successfully shipped a large batch of more than 2,600 wheels to the Moroccan Railways - Office National des Chemins de Fer. ONCF normally conducts tenders on average once every three years, concluding long-term agreements with suppliers. Under this contract, the Moroccan Railways will use Ukrainian products to update the fleet of Fiat passenger cars of the AnsaldoBreda electric train and freight cars," the message reads.

According to Oleksandr Harkavyi, director of the railway products division, Interpipe has been cooperating with ONCF for almost 15 years.

"Morocco is currently increasing its fleet of rolling stock as part of the construction of a high-speed line of electric trains, so Interpipe hopes to further develop its partnership with Moroccan railways. In general, the African continent is a promising market for the development of the supply of railway products. We are already cooperating with Mauritania, Gabon, Egypt and we intend to expand our presence in other countries of the region," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-September 2022, compared to January-September 2021, Interpipe reduced its EBITDA by 18.5% to USD 123 million.

Interpipe is the largest producer of pipes and wheels in Ukraine, controlling the Nyzhniodniprovskyi Pipe Rolling Plant, the Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant, and the Niko Tube Nikopol Seamless Pipe Plant (all in the Dnipropetrovsk Region).

In October 2012, Interpipe put into operation the steelmaking complex Interpipe Steel.