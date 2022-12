In the first nine months of 2022, the Interpipe pipe and wheel holding reduced the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization by 18.5% year over year to USD 123 million.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the first nine months of 2022, Interpipe reduced revenue by 9.3% year over year to USD 686.634 million.

At the same time, the company increased its profit 5.8 times or by USD 153.614 million to USD 185.952 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first half of the year, Interpipe reduced EBITDA 2.2 times to USD 50.4 million.

In 2021, Interpipe reduced EBITDA by 16.3% or USD 44.6 million year over year to USD 228.4 million.

In 2021, the company reduced its profit 2.1 times or by USD 103.8 million year over year to USD 91.3 million, and increased revenue by 31% or USD 267.8 million to USD 1.133 billion.

In 2021, the holding increased the sale of pipe and railway products by 17% year over year to 776,000 tons.

In October 2012, Interpipe commissioned the Interpipe Steel steelmaking complex.