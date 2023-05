Decision On Use Of Nuclear Weapons Located In Belarus Will Remain With Moscow - Shoigu

Russia, placing non-strategic nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, does not transfer them to Belarus, control over them and the decision to use them remains with Moscow. According to the notification of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of Russia, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu said this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia does not hand over nuclear weapons to the Republic of Belarus: control over them and the decision to use them remains with the Russian side," Shoigu said during the signing of documents defining the procedure for keeping Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in a special storage facility on the territory of Belarus.

At the same time, Shoigu noted that "in the future, additional measures may be taken to ensure the security of the Union State and respond to the military and political situation."

Shoigu also reminded that the operational-tactical missile complex Iskander-M was handed over to the Belarusian side, capable of using missiles not only with conventional, but also with nuclear equipment.

He added that some of the Belarusian aircraft have been converted for the possible use of nuclear weapons, and military personnel have received appropriate training.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, May 25, Russia and Belarus signed documents on the placement of Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

On March 25, 2023, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would place its nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. According to him, the reason for such a step was the statement of Great Britain about the supply of ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine. The Russian president announced that the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus will end on July 1.