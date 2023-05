Mikhail Razvozhaev, the governor of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, said another drone attack had been "repelled at night."

He wrote about this on Telegram on May 25.

"In the Kachi area, the forces of the Black Sea Fleet shot down two UAVs, several more drones were drowned out and landed by EW. No object in the city was damaged," he claims.

Subsequently, the "head" of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, added that last night in different districts of the peninsula, six UAVs were allegedly "drowned out and landed by EW means, as well as shot down by air defense forces."

"There are no victims or injuries," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Ukraine can use any military forces and means to de-occupy Crimea from Russian invaders.

Meanwhile, an intelligence review by the British Ministry of Defence noted that blowing up the railway in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which occurred on May 18, could disrupt the supply of weapons, in particular, Kalibr missiles to the Black Sea Fleet.

And the Russians take out documents from the temporarily occupied Crimea that confirm their illegal activities, as well as evacuate from the peninsula everything that can be used against them.