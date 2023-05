The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was injured three times during combat missions in the east of Ukraine. One of them was deadly - a fragment of a mine hit under his heart.

He spoke about this in an interview with NV.

For the first time, Budanov publicly spoke about a serious wound received during one of the combat missions in the Donbas. After the explosion of an anti-personnel mine, one of the fragments hit under the heart.

Budanov says that the fragment of an enemy mine pierced his back and neck, but on adrenaline he managed to get out through the front line.

'It can't be taken out of the body, dangerous. My back was pierced, my neck. I went out through the front line by myself, on adrenaline, somewhere 5 km, and then fell exhausted. The wound is severe, but, in principle, I can live," said Budanov.

He also had his right arm shot, which has been flexing badly since then - the bullet knocked out the elbow joint.

During which operations the injuries were received and where exactly this happened - the chief scout did not disclose. However, it is noted that Budanov often appeared on the contact line in the Donbas after 2016.

According to Budanov, the Russians have already organized attempts on his life more than ten times. For example, in 2019, explosives were planted under his own car, which, fortunately, detonated prematurely.

