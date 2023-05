Enemy On May 24 Launches 30 Airstrikes On Ukraine, Not Fire A Single Missile

The enemy on May 24 launched 30 airstrikes on Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 30 air strikes and carried out 39 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements," the department said.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Instead, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 7 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment.

During the past day, our soldiers also destroyed 3 enemy Shahed-type attack aircraft and 1 Orlan-10-type reconnaissance drone.

Missile forces and artillery units hit 2 manpower concentration areas, 4 ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, 4 artillery units in firing positions and another 4 important enemy targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, May 25, Russia fired 36 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukraine, all of them were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.

Recall that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is increasingly resorting to combined attacks on Ukraine, that is, it uses different types of missiles and drones.