On the night of May 25, 10 enemy Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones reached the Lviv Region, all of them were shot down. There were no hits to the objects, and no casualties as a result of the attack.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

"At night, the enemy again attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. 10 Shaheds flew to our region. Air Command West in the Lviv Region worked 100%. There were no hits on the objects, and there were no victims or injured," he said.

Kozytskyi thanked the Ukrainian defenders working in different directions and who averted the threat.

"I especially thank the residents of the region who observed information hygiene and did not publish their guesses, because it could help the enemy," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, May 25, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, launched 36 Iranian-made kamikaze drones over Ukraine, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.

Also, this is already the twelfth attack on the capital this month, no strikes were allowed.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, spoke about the peculiarities of the Shahed-136/131 night enemy attack on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, mainly the western regions were attacked. Since 100% of the Shaheds were shot down, it is not known what the objectives of the occupiers were.