The Russian occupation forces are concentrating their efforts on five axes; the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 28 enemy attacks over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. There were 28 combat clashes on the specified areas of the front.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out 30 airstrikes and launched 39 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of the AFU and populated areas.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Yunakivka, Sumy Region, carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Khrinivka, Khotiyivka, and Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv Region; Buniakyne, Volfine, Shpyl, Pavlivka, Kindrativka, Oleksiyivka, and Yunakivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Udy, Veterynarne, Lyptsi, Zelene, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky, and Zemlianka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy does not stop trying to improve the tactical position. It led to unsuccessful offensive actions in the Masiutivka area. It conducted an airstrike in the Kyslivka area. Stroyivka, Kamiyanka, Krasne Pershe, Ridkodub, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Tabayivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region came under enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

The enemy did not carry out any offensive actions on the Lyman axis on the last day. It carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Dibrova. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Ivankivske axis. It carried out an airstrike in the area of Bila Hora. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Kostiantynivka, Bila Gora, Toretsk, Sieverne, Pivdene, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions on the axis of the settlements of Novokalynove and Avdiyivka. It carried out airstrikes near Novokalynove, Stepove, and Avdiyivka. Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, and Netayilove settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, units of the AFU repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the city of Mariyinka. At the same time, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Heorhiyivka and Kurakhove. Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the occupiers shelled Vodiane, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka.

The enemy is defending on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out shelling of the settlements of Vremivka and Novosilka in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Omelnyk, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Mykhailivka, Novotiahynka, and Veletenske in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

AFU Aviation made seven strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy.

During the past day, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed type and one reconnaissance drone of the Orlan-10 type.

Missile troops and artillery units hit two manpower concentration areas, four ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, four artillery units in firing positions, and four more important enemy targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into May 25, the aggressor state Russia launched 36 Iranian-made kamikaze drones over Ukraine, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.