Ukraine may resume electricity exports next week.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Suspension of electricity export is a temporary phenomenon; it is not analogous to the decision made on October 11 last year, when exports were completely suspended for an indefinite period due to the start of shelling. Now this is a situational decision made by Ukrenergo to ensure electricity supply to Ukrainian citizens and businesses. We expect that from the weekend or next week, the balance will be reviewed and, perhaps, exports will resume in certain limited volumes," said the Ukrenergo board chairman, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine suspended the export of electricity due to the need to cover domestic needs.

In April, Ukraine resumed electricity exports.