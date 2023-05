Intensity Of Battles On Flanks In Suburbs Of Bakhmut Decreases, Enemy Trying To Strengthen - Maliar

During the day, there is a decrease in the intensity of battles on the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to strengthen. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops manage to gradually advance.

It was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"During the day, there is a decrease in the intensity of fights on the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut. But that doesn't mean the enemy is weakening. On the contrary, the enemy tries to strengthen on the flanks and relies on artillery fire, carrying out constant shelling. At the same time, our troops manage to gradually advance," she said.

Maliar also noted that in the city of Bakhmut the number of enemy assault actions is reduced, the enemy is replacing units.

The Deputy Minister of Defense stressed that Ukrainian defenders control some part of the Litak (Plane) district in the southwestern part of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov said that part of Bakhmut is still under the control of Ukraine. The claims of the Russians about the alleged capture of Bakhmut are not true.

In addition, the Pentagon commented on the statements of the Russian Federation about the alleged capture of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that in the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces are advancing and are progressing along the flanks.