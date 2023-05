The Russian occupiers are removing secret documentation and equipment from the military authorities from the temporarily seized Crimea, and transferring it all to the aggressor state of Russia. It was stated in the message of the National Resistance Center on Wednesday, May 24.

The National Resistance Center notes that the Russian occupiers in early May began to export secret military documentation from the Crimea. In addition, the invaders also evacuated encryption equipment from the military authorities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

"The National Resistance Center thanks Ukrainian partisans in the TOT (temporarily occupied territories - Ed.) for timely informing. To safely report the deployment and actions of the occupation troops, use the form on our website," said the statement.

The invaders continue to take out cultural values ​ ​ from the temporarily occupied territories, the National Resistance Center informs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, the head of the joint press center of the South operational command, Natalia Humeniuk, said that the Russians were removing documents from the temporarily occupied Crimea confirming their illegal activities.

On May 8, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that after the de-occupation of temporarily captured Crimea, it could lose its autonomy status.

On May 2, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recommended that the invaders leave Crimea.