The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi today attended the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and reported to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov wrote about this on his Twitter account on Wednesday, May 24.

"The President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on May 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Staff listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and other members of the Staff," Danilov emphasized.

Next to Zaluzhnyi's last name, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council even put a smiley, apparently with a hint of Russian propaganda regarding the health of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar denied Russian fakes about the alleged liquidation of Ukrainian commanders.

On May 24, the Center for Strategic Communications reported on the spread of fake information by Russian propaganda about the alleged "wounding" of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi near Kherson.

We will remind you that on April 4, enemy Telegram channels spread a fake appeal of allegedly Ukrainian defenders to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.