Enemy Telegram channels are spreading a fake video with an alleged appeal of Ukrainian defenders from the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation warns about this on Tuesday, April 4.

Enemy channels spread a staged video allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian defenders, in which the actors appeal to Zaluzhnyi because of the alleged stalemate on the Avdiyivka section of the front.

"At the same time, the recording refers to the alleged significant losses of the unit, the lack of ammunition and medical supplies, as well as the arbitrary abandonment of the positions held by other Ukrainian units, calling it a propaganda cliche - "the second Bakhmut," the message said.

The Center warns that the video is staged, and the information voiced in it does not correspond to the truth, which is confirmed by the official appeal of the 53 separate mechanized brigade. Russian propaganda spreads such fakes in an attempt to demoralize Ukrainians and break resistance to the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Russians launched a fake about the shooting of a woman and a child by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On March 16, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, said that Russia had released a fake video showing Ukrainian military personnel slicing pork on the Koran and burning its pages afterward.

On March 10, the volunteer initiative "How not to become a vegetable" published instructions on how not to fall under the influence of Russian propaganda and hostile informational and psychological special operations (IPSOs).