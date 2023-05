Russia Did Not Fire A Single Missile On Ukraine For The First Time In A Very Long Time

Yesterday, for the first time in a very long time, the terrorist country of Russia did not fire a single missile on Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past day, the enemy carried out 41 airstrikes and carried out 53 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Civilians were injured, private residential buildings and other civil and administrative infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff notes.

Instead, the enemy did not fire any missiles.

At the same time, the probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine today remains high.

In turn, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 15 strikes during the day on areas where the enemy's personnel and military equipment were concentrated, of which 3 were on anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Also, last day our soldiers destroyed an enemy helicopter, 4 attack drones and 1 reconnaissance drone.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit 3 control points, 4 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 2 artillery units in firing positions and 3 more important enemy targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka will continue to be at the epicenter of hostilities.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the Ka-52 attack helicopter of the occupiers, worth USD 16 million.

On May 22, the enemy launched 20 missiles and carried out 48 airstrikes over Ukraine.