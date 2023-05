The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) prevented a sabotage at the Kurakhiv TPP.

This was announced by the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bureau's employees have completed the investigation of an ex-law enforcement officer who worked in the occupation militia of Mariupol and planned to blow up the TPP.

After the occupation of the city, the person involved switched to the side of the enemy and carried out filtering measures at the checkpoint.

He was looking for patriotic citizens, law enforcement officers and military who remained under occupation.

In late 2022, SBI employees established that a "militiaman" with an accomplice were preparing sabotage at the Kurakhiv TPP.

The traitor hid the explosives in advance in a specially equipped cache next to the "object".

According to the plan, an accomplice was supposed to carry out the explosion at the TPP (materials related to him are allocated to a separate proceeding).

The figure is accused of treason and preparation of sabotage.

