​SBI Reports Suspicion Of Treason To Marine Who Surrendered 277 AFU Soldiers To Russia

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported suspicion of treason to one of the leaders of the 501st Separate Battalion of Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, due to which 277 soldiers of this battalion were captured.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SBI.

From late February 2022, the soldiers of the battalion defended Mariupol.

In April of the same year, the propagandist mass media of the Russian Federation spread the information that allegedly the marines of the 501st battalion had voluntarily surrendered in the surrounded Mariupol.

The investigation established that, in fact, the head of the rear material service of the 501st Separate Battalion of Marines betrayed his oath and went over to the side of the enemy.

He conspired with the Russians and actually persuaded the commander to surrender.

Taking advantage of the difficult situation in which the defense forces found themselves in Mariupol, the traitor prompted the commander to stop defensive actions, surrender weapons and personnel.

277 servicemen of the battalion were ordered to redeploy, but in fact they were transferred to the "DPR".

The soldiers were misled, and therefore they did not realize and could not realize the illegal nature of the order or order to surrender.

The SBI made a decision to close proceedings against 277 servicemen of the 501st Separate Battalion of Marines on suspicion of desertion.

This gives grounds for the authorized bodies to restore the violated rights of captured marines regarding payments to their relatives.

The investigation also established that the head of the rear material service of the 501st Separate Battalion of Marines continued his treasonous activities even after his sabotage in Mariupol.

Having moved to Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, he again began to agitate the Ukrainian military to go over to the side of the enemy and, for a reward, to provide it with information on the deployment of forces and means of defense of Ukraine.

The investigation established at least three relevant facts during April-June 2022.

The head of the material service of the rear of the 501st Separate Battalion of Marines of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for life imprisonment.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings continues.

Other persons who may be involved in the crime are being identified.

