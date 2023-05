Enemy Threw Forces At Capture Of Khromove Near Bakhmut - General Staff

Last day, May 23, the Russian invaders tried to capture Khromove near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlement of Khromove," the report says.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Bila Hora, Ozarianivka and Toretsk.

Kramatorsk, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New York of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Maryinka direction, units of the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka.

At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maksymilianivka, Kurakhove, and Pobieda of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian armed forces, having taken Bakhmut, found themselves in a dangerous situation there, but Russian propaganda and military bloggers hardly talk about it, but celebrate the victory.

In the battles for Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, the losses of the military of the aggressor country of Russia exceeded 100,000 people.

Today, part of Bakhmut is still under the control of Ukraine. The claim of the Russians about the alleged capture of Bakhmut is not true.