In the battles for Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, the losses of the military of the aggressor country of Russia exceeded 100,000 people, said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov on the national telethon. It was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook on Tuesday, May 23.

Yusov confirmed the information that in the battles for Bakhmut, the Russian occupiers lost more than 100,000 of their people. According to him, this does not correspond at all to the results obtained from such actions, as well as to the goals set.

"Russian losses near Bakhmut are really colossal. They absolutely do not meet either the goals or the results received," Yusov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the Russian occupiers lost more than 100,000 people in attempts to capture Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

On May 8, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Armed Forces, said that the enemy had lost about 100,000 in manpower in the Bakhmut direction over the past nine months.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of May 21, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion had made 203,880 military.