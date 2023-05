The supervisory board of the Centrenergo energy generating company has terminated the powers of the acting director general of the company Volodymyr Yehorov, appointing Viktor Spychko as the acting director general.

This follows from a statement by Centrenergo, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Yehorov was appointed to the post in December 2022.

Previously, he held the positions of director of DE TRADING LLC and deputy commercial director of PJSC Donbasenergo.

Spychko previously held the position of a Centrenergo's board member.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, in 2022, Centrenergo increased its losses 7 times to 7.2 billion hryvnias.

Centrenergo includes three thermal power plants: Vuhlehirska (Donetsk Region), Zmiyivska (the Kharkiv Region), and Trypilska (Kyiv Region), the total design capacity of which is 7,660 MW, which is about 14% of the total installed capacity of Ukraine.

78.289% of the company's shares belong to the state in the form of the State Property Fund.