3-Day Military Exercises Will Be Held In Kyiv And Region

In the capital and the Kyiv Region, during May 23-25, military exercises will be held with the participation of units of the Group of Forces and Defenses of Kyiv. Therefore, local residents are asked not to report the movement of equipment.

It is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"In Kyiv and the region from May 23 to May 25, 2023, military exercises will be held with the participation of units of the Group of Forces and Defenses of Kyiv," the statement said.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that during the training there will be practical actions involving personnel, regular military equipment and weapons.

The exercises are carried out to increase the combat capabilities of the defenders of the capital.

Within three days, the region and Kyiv can change military and heavy equipment.

"Citizens are asked to remain calm and not report on social networks about the movement of equipment and personnel," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the movement of river, small, sports vessels, water motorcycles and entertainment facilities on the rivers and in the reservoirs of Kyiv during the war is banned.