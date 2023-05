Boat And Water Motorcycle Movement On Rivers And In Reservoirs Of Kyiv During War Banned

The movement of river, small, sports ships, water motorcycles and entertainment facilities on the rivers and in the reservoirs of Kyiv during the war is banned. This decision was made by the Kyiv Defense Council, the Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

"During martial law, navigation is prohibited for river, small, sports vessels, water motorcycles and entertainment facilities at water bodies within the capital. The corresponding decision was made by the Defense Council of Kyiv," the message says.

Permission can be obtained from the Kyiv City Military Administration for coordination with the Command of the grouping of forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv.

Also in Kyiv, the ban on visiting forests continues.

In Mykolaiv, access to sea beaches and forests will be closed.

This year there will be no vacation season. Work will be carried out to clear mines in the Black Sea.