On the occasion of the Day of the Marines, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Marines and said that Ukraine is significantly increasing the potential of the Marines, forming new brigades and creating the Marine Corps. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Office of the President said that returning from a foreign visit, Zelenskyy on the occasion of the Day of the Marines visited the forward positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the defense zone of Vuhledar - Mariinka in the Donetsk Region.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief heard the report of the Commander of the Marines and the Donetsk Operational and Tactical Grouping Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol on the current situation on a certain section of the front. The President talked with Ukrainian soldiers and took part in the celebrations.

"Every day on the battlefield, the Ukrainian marines prove that they are a powerful force that destroys the enemy, liberates Ukrainian lands, performs the most difficult tasks in the most difficult conditions. And we need more of that power. Therefore, from today we are significantly increasing the potential of the Marines and creating the Marine Corps," the President said.

As Zelenskyy said, new brigades will be formed, equipped with modern equipment and weapons.

Zelenskyy also awarded the military rank of brigadier general to the chief of staff - deputy commander of the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Oleksii Androsov.

At the end of the event, the Marines presented the President with their flag, commemorative placard and chevrons of all units of the Marines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, Ukraine celebrates the professional holiday of Marine troops of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the media reported that Ukraine was forming new brigades in the Marines - 37th and 38th.